Scotty McCreery headlines Central Wisconsin State Fair lineup

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Scotty McCreery headlines Central Wisconsin State Fair lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
McCreery

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair music lineup was announced and will be headlined by country singer Scotty McCreery on Friday night of the fair. 

The Central Wisconsin State Far in Marshfield is scheduled for Aug. 22-27 in 2023. 

McCreery rose to fame winning Season 10 of American Idol in 2011 and has had some top hits on the country charts, such as "Five More Minutes" and "You Time". 

McCreery will play Friday, Aug. 25. The other grandstand performers are Hairball (Thursday) and 38 Special will kick off the musical acts on Wednesday night. The music is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. each night with gates opening at 6 p.m. 

For tickets to Scotty McCreery go here

Tags

Recommended for you