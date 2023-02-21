Scotty McCreery headlines Central Wisconsin State Fair lineup

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair music lineup was announced and will be headlined by country singer Scotty McCreery on Friday night of the fair.
The Central Wisconsin State Far in Marshfield is scheduled for Aug. 22-27 in 2023.
McCreery rose to fame winning Season 10 of American Idol in 2011 and has had some top hits on the country charts, such as "Five More Minutes" and "You Time".
McCreery will play Friday, Aug. 25. The other grandstand performers are Hairball (Thursday) and 38 Special will kick off the musical acts on Wednesday night. The music is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. each night with gates opening at 6 p.m.
