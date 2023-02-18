Scout shortage shrinks area pack to single digits

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area Cub Scout pack a shortage of scouts after a ruling from the school board.
Pack 384 in Marshfield used to be allowed to go into schools in order to recruit new members, but a ruling from the school board banned them from advertising themselves in public schools, saying that students will not be able to balance scouts with school sports, but their Scout Master isn't giving up.
Angie Standifur, the scout master of Pack 384, said, "The kids in my pack will spread word of mouth in their classes. We start actually recruiting in spring through fall if not all year long."
Standifur says she also plans to hold public events, as well as recruit kids from private schools that aren't part of the district, saying she will keep trying to advertise them as much as they can.
If you would like your child to join the scouts, more information can be found on the Samoset Council's website.