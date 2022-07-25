Search for service dog continues in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The search for a missing service dog continues in Stevens Point.
Adam Bowles, who is homeless, says his service dog is missing after taking a nap in Stevens Point.
Bowles is not from Stevens Point and has been hopping from train to train. His most recent stop in Stevens Point resulted in his 7-year-old service dog Mellow, a blue heeler and pitbull mix. The dog has been missing since Friday.
Bowles said the dog went missing near Hardee's on Church Street and Bowles has no plans on leaving the area until he is reunited with Mellow. Bowles is particularly attached to his dog because he said the dog is the reason for him being sober today.
"I'm an ex-junkie," Bowles said. "I used to shoot up. My main fix was meth and crack... that dog's what got me off all of that."
Bowles said he did find Mellow's service dog tags around Church Street, and all of his belongings were strapped to Mellow's service vest.
If you have any information on where Mellow might be, contact Adam directly through his Facebook page "Adam Bowles".