Sen. Baldwin visits Antigo to promote women in trucking initiative

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin made a trip to Antigo Wednesday, aiming to get more women behind the wheels of a big rig.
According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry hit a record high shortage of 80,000 drivers last year, which has not helped supply chain issues.
Tim Kordula, the administrator of Karl's Transport's CDL school in Antigo believes women could be the answer.
"Women have taken a backseat in this industry, and there's no reason to," he said. "They make just as good of drivers as men."
Some in Washington agree.
Baldwin hopping in the cab herself, discussing the launch of a new Women in Trucking advisory board.
It's part of legislation she introduced in 2019 that was passed as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last year.
"We hope that that will inform transportation policy but that it will also be a very useful product for private trucking companies and local governments," Baldwin said.
One of the major initiatives of the board is removing some of the barriers that prevent women from choosing the trucking profession in the first place.
"How they're treated at truck stops, how they're treated at shippers and receivers," Kordula said. "Safety, that's a big one with women, is how safe are they when they get out there."
He says if more women got involved, the trucker shortage could be as good as solved.
"Only about 10% of that work force is women," he said. "So if we can at least double that, you're looking at bringing in 20, 30,000 women at a time. We can take care of our driver shortage real quick."
Karl's plans to hold a hiring event geared towards women soon.