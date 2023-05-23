 Skip to main content
Senator Baldwin speaks with area veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
Senator Baldwin speaks with area veterans

WAUSAU, Wi. -- (WAOW) Area veterans shared their experiences of dealing with toxic chemicals while they were serving our country. 

Navy Veteran Edward Haaro says exposure to toxic chemicals, including agent orange, has taken a toll on those he served with in Vietnam, saying, "They're passing us gas masks, why do we need gas masks on our ship? But I had three friends that died from it. One died of cancer, he was 52 years old."

He and others sharing their stories with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, one of the lawmakers instrumental in getting the P.A.C.T. Act passed, the law clears up a lot of the red tape that veterans usually would have to go through to receive treatment, making sure they're connected with the care and benefits they've earned. 

Baldwin saying, "It's so important that we get the word out, and these veterans here today, and veterans services officers here today have shared some powerful stories."

Baldwin thanking the veterans for helping to spread awareness for the law that can help everyone who wore a uniform, adding that when it comes to helping America's veterans, the work is never done. 

