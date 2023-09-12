Senators call for clarity on dairy labeling

(WAOW) Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, along with several colleagues from both sides of the aisle, are calling on the FDA to stop letting non-dairy products give themselves dairy labels. That includes milk, yogurt, and cheese.
Baldwin called it a slap in the face to both consumers, and dairy farmers. She said, "We've got to insist that the Food and Drug Administration do it's job, and enforce the standards of identity related to dairy products."
Other Wisconsin lawmakers are weighing in, including 3rd District Representative Derrick Van Orden. Van Orden said partially in a statement, "It’s time for the FDA to do what’s right for farmers, consumers, and families and enforce their own definitions of dairy products.”
The Wisconsin Dairy Institute is joining lawmakers in asking the FDA to do more. Director John Lucey said, "If the FDA wants to change its standards, that's entirely up to the FDA and those organizations to do. The frustration right now is that they have not changed those standards, they're just ignoring them. They're ignoring their own rules."
Lucey also cited a review from the European Journal of Nutrition that says that products that label themselves as dairy products, do not have the same nutritional value as dairy products."