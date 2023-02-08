SENTENCED: Carjacker gets five years in prison in Stevens Point Target incident last year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAU/WAOW) - A 52-year-old Tennessee man was sentenced on Tuesday at Portage County Courthouse to five years in prison and five years probation after pulling a knife on a woman to steal her car at Stevens Point's Target last April.
William Gentry was pleaded guilty to driving the vehicle without owner consent while carrying a lethal weapon.
The armed robbery charge was dismissed as part of Gentry's plea bargain.
Gentry is to have no contact with the victim and maintain strict sobriety rules as part of his probation.