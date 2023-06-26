Sentry security ready for senior open

 Skip to main content
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld is set to tee off, and that means security will be at an all-time high.

"This is the largest event that's coming to Central Wisconsin," said Eric Flowerette, security manager with Sentry.

After two years of preparation, Sentry security as well as first responders around the area, say they're prepared for anything.

"Our team has a 24/7 presence here, and our partnership with local law enforcement," said Flowerette. "We've got eyes in the sky just on the course. We've got some great technology that we've utilized with thermal radar."

They're confident with thousands of bystanders that they can hold down the fort, and sniff out any suspicious behavior.

"We're well-prepared. The communication is there, and we're excited to see everyone come out and have a great time here with this beautiful golf course," Flowerette said.

Visitors can also keep in touch with the rules of the course and guidelines set to maximize the experience at SentryWorld.

"I would ensure that anyone attending to download the USGA app," said Flowerette. "There's a fan guide in there as well as a map and layout of the course."

The USGA will also have a specific line to call and report any suspicious activity, if someone has gone missing or if someone's lost.

Security says at the gates, visitors will only be able to bring in clear bags.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

