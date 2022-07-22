Severe weather could put a damper on Wausau's 150th celebration

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The weekend weather forecast may put a damper on plans, including Wausau's big 150th celebration.
Even with the impending weather, event organizers say they're prepared for what's to come.
"When everything's going so well you know there's going to be some flash in the plan that's going to be a problem," Jean Frankel, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, said.
The city has been planning their 150th celebrations since October, and right now the show will go on despite the forecast.
"Bring your rain gear," Frankel said.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday with a parade, starting at Wausau Ave and 3rd Ave.
"It will be starting to get a little hot and muggy though." News Nine Meteorologist Brad Miller said, "We're gonna see those temperatures climb and the humidity is really going to creep up."
The parade will end at Marathon Park, where live music, food, kids games and other activities will take place until 10 p.m.
For those planning on heading to the park, be prepared to get wet or take shelter later in the afternoon.
"Biggest chance for severe weather, probably going to be from about 3 to 4 o'clock until about 8 o'clock or so."
Event organizers say they're prepared for severe weather.
They've moved a lot of the kids activities inside and the five music acts will be covered from the rain.
There are tips for anyone heading out.
"Best advice I can say is any outdoor events, if you can get them in earlier in the day, that's gonna be your best bet to avoid the storms," Brad Miller said, "If you are going to be out later, make sure you're keeping an eye to the sky."