Severe Weather Might Ruin 4th Of July Celebrations

Wausau, WI (WAOW) — The 4th of July is the perfect day to spend outside, whether it be for grilling or yard games, and the night is always capped off by a fireworks display.
However, severe weather could ruin any chance of celebrations for the holiday this year.
The afternoon should still be sunny, allowing people to continue their yearly outdoor traditions with their only worry being the heat.
But this heat has been causing dry conditions and dead grass this summer, which brings up the concern of fires from grills and fireworks, so please celebrate responsibly.
Even worse than the heat, though, is the expectation of humidity being higher than usual.
While not a problem in itself, humidity brings with it the possibility of storms in the evening that could halt any nighttime celebrations.
WAOW's Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew states, "Well I think there is a possibility that the thunderstorm activity will affect maybe some firework shows or drone shows or something that might be going on across the state because in the evening is when we will have a little higher chance for at least some scattered activity in the area."
Even though the rain would ruin the festivities, it is much needed to help remedy the dry conditions.