Sex offender to be released on streets

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW)
Over a decade ago, Daniel Wachowiak was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Now, he's being released, leaving officials and residents alike on alert.
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said, "I see it as a loophole in the laws, that allows them to be released without having an address. This person literally has no place to live and I think it's irresponsible of the state."
Members of the law enforcement community sharing the mayor's concerns. Stevens Point Police Chief Robert Kussow said, "We met with Department of Corrections on multiple occasions for Daniel Wachowiak, because he is not a good person, and we have told them that it is completely unacceptable in out eyes as law enforcement to release him into the public with no residence."
By law, the DOC is allowed to release people with no residence, but Kussow said that he has reached out to State Senator Patrick Testin, and Representative Katrina Shankland to push for that law to be changed.
The DOC will be able to track Wachowiak's location, but won't be sharing it with law enforcement. We reached out to the DOC for comment but they declined.