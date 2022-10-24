Shelter Warns of Animals Hiding in Cars this Winter

As the temperature starts to drop, everyone is trying to stay out of the cold, including our furry friends, but they don't always pick the best places to hide.
During the winter months, small animals, mainly cats, will try to hid out in cars to warm up, but a local animal shelter says that it extremely dangerous for them and offers advice on how you can keep them out of your car.
Sherri Galle-Teske, the executive director at the Humane Society of Portage County, said, "Cars and truck motors seems to be a big attraction especially to cats and kittens, they can bang on the hood, bang on the car wheels, they can just gently turn the ignition on "
She adds that you should keep you animals inside, and buy deterrent sprays for your vehicle.