Sheriff investigating suspicous death after body found in Portage County

BODY FOUND: The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Saturday in the town of Grant.

GRANT, Wis. (WAOW) – The Portage County Sheriff is investigating after a body was found in the town of Grant.

According to a news release:

The sheriff’s department got a report of a person found lying along 110th Street North, just south of Washington Avenue, at about 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that the person was dead. They and the medical examiner both say the death is suspicious.

An autopsy is being performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s pathology department.

As of now, no other information about the person is being released, including the person’s name, age or gender.

