Sheriff: Two injured when bear breaks through window into Taylor County home

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials say two people were injured when a bear attacked them inside their home in Medford.
According to a news release from The Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
A married couple noticed a bear eating from the bird feeder in their yard late Friday night. They opened the window, yelling for the bear to go away. Instead, the bear turned and charged at the house, busting through the window and attacking the man and woman.
The couple fought back, at one point stabbing the bear with a kitchen knife before the man was able to get his firearm. At that point, he shot and killed the bear inside the home.
The man and woman both had numerous bites and other injuries; they were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and then released. The couple's children were also in the home at the time of the attack, but they were asleep and unharmed.
According to the sheriff's office, the bear was an adult female that appeared to have one cub. The cub was seen running off as the bear charged the house.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has taken possession of the bear for testing.