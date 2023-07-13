 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sheriff: UW-Stout track athlete accidentally drowns at party in rural Marathon County

  • Updated
  • 0
Lance Pfrimmer

Courtesy: UW-Stout Athletics

Town of Brighton, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department has confirmed at 19-year-old college student accidentally drowned at a party over the weekend in the Town of Brighton.

According to the their report, deputies were called to a house in the Town of Brighton Saturday, after Lance Pfrimmer, a member of the UW-Stout track and field team, was pulled from the water of a nearby pond.

The homeowners were hosting a party which included swimming in that pond, and using a homemade slide.

Witnesses say they saw Pfrimmer use the slide several times that day.

After not being seen for some time, a search began around the home before they eventually pulled his body from the water.

Partygoers say he'd been missing for nearly two hours.

Deputies say there was likely drinking at the party, but it's unclear if Pfrimmer had been drinking.

The incident is not being investigated criminally, and is being ruled an accident.

Pfrimmer, a Rochester, Min. native, was friends with the property owner's daughter, according to the official report.  He was a sophomore majoring in engineering technology, and ran distance in track, according to his bio on UW-Stout's website.

