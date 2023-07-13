Sheriff: UW-Stout track athlete accidentally drowns at party in rural Marathon County

Town of Brighton, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department has confirmed at 19-year-old college student accidentally drowned at a party over the weekend in the Town of Brighton.
According to the their report, deputies were called to a house in the Town of Brighton Saturday, after Lance Pfrimmer, a member of the UW-Stout track and field team, was pulled from the water of a nearby pond.
The homeowners were hosting a party which included swimming in that pond, and using a homemade slide.
Witnesses say they saw Pfrimmer use the slide several times that day.
After not being seen for some time, a search began around the home before they eventually pulled his body from the water.
Partygoers say he'd been missing for nearly two hours.
Deputies say there was likely drinking at the party, but it's unclear if Pfrimmer had been drinking.
The incident is not being investigated criminally, and is being ruled an accident.
Pfrimmer, a Rochester, Min. native, was friends with the property owner's daughter, according to the official report. He was a sophomore majoring in engineering technology, and ran distance in track, according to his bio on UW-Stout's website.