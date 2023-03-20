Sheriff: Winnebago County couple found dead ID’d

TOWN OF WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WAOW-WBAY) – Two people found dead in a Winnebago County home over the weekend have been identified.
They are 72-year-old David A. Metzig and 71-year-old Jan C. Metzig; sheriff’s deputies say they were married.
Officials went to the Wolf River home about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, according to WBAY in Green Bay. That’s when they found their bodies.
The Fox Valley Metro Police Department and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office told WBAY a person of interest is in custody. That person was found about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the Heart of the Valley YMCA in the village of Kimberly.
Officials said they identified the person of interest because of the ID they used to get into the building.
“There was a large police presence at the YMCA during this event, however the YMCA has been returned to normal operation and there is no threat to the community,” Fox Valley Metro Police posted on Facebook.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the public isn’t in danger.