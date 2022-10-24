Sheriff's Office Hosts "Drug Take-Back" Program

All across the Badger State, sheriff's offices are holding take-back programs to collect old or unwanted prescription drugs.
The Portage County Sheriff is just one of the area departments holding their annual program this week, with drop-off locations all around Portage County. The first event was at Sunshine and Grzyba's Café in Rosholt - where two deputies had an open bin for people to drop off old prescriptions.
They said their mission is to limit addiction and overdoes by taking away the temptation, and they say they just want people to make smart decisions. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said, "This is something that, you know if it's out of sight it's gone - so once you're done with those perscription medications and the doctor says you sholdn't be taking them anymore, then you should dispose of those."
If you want to drop off any old prescriptions, you can find out more by calling your local sheriff's office.