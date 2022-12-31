 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

Shocking photos show the aftermath of a Connecticut car impaled by a guardrail

  • Updated
  • 0
Shocking photos show the aftermath of a Connecticut car impaled by a guardrail

A motorist was “miraculously” left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, according to first responders.

 Manchester Fire Rescue EMS

A motorist was "miraculously" left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, according to first responders.

The single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 384 Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.

The guardrail separated and then impaled the vehicle, says the department. Shocking photos included in the Facebook post show the guardrail protruding from the side of a black sedan.

The guardrail "traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it," according to the Facebook post.

The car's occupant miraculously suffered only minor injuries, Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said. The occupant was transported to a hospital by fire department paramedics.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.