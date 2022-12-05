Shop with a Cop helps families in need at Christmas

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) — Officers charged with protecting and serving Marathon County communities had another important job Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need.
Law enforcement officers took 35 children Christmas shopping for annual Shop with a Cop event. Shop with a Cop pairs an officer up with a child in the community they serve and shop for that child's family.
Each child was given $100 to spend at Target. Working up an appetite during the shopping trip, the kids were taken to Pizza Ranch in Weston for a meal.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone for their contributions to the event.
"This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Target and Pizza Ranch in Weston, everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts and generous donations from individuals and businesses. You have all helped us make today special for these kids! The smiles in these photos say it all! Thank you!"