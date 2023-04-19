Short-term rentals needed for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The U.S. Senior Open is just a few months away, but Stevens Point officials say there's still a need for lodging for all the visitors who will make their way to Central Wisconsin.
Around 75,000 people are expected to converge on Sentryworld come June.
"Our county only has about 70,000 people, it's going to be a huge influx," said Melissa Sabel with the Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau. "And with less than 1500 rooms within the market, we know that there's going to be a demand."
That's why the bureau put out a guide for homeowners to help make their home a short-term rental.
"From 2020 forward, we really saw the shift in people wanting that private, personal space," Sabel said.
If you'd like to offer your home to guests, there are some requirements you'll have to meet, including making sure you have a proper water supply, working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, individual locks on sleeping room doors and much more.
You'll then have to apply for a license, and have your home inspected by the health department.
"Depending how long you want to rent your home for, if it's ten days or less, you do not need to get a zoning permit," Sabel said.
If you end up deciding you want to keep renting your home after the Senior Open, you may have to apply for a seller's permit from the state if you anticipate earning more than $2,000 per year.
"Then the most important part after you have all of these ducks in a row is to actually list your property," Sabel said.
Sabel recommends starting the process now, as these steps can take time. If you're interested in renting your home, you're encouraged to reach out to your local municipality to get the process started.