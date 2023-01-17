Skiing at Granite Peak not affected by warm weather

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Good news for skiers, officials with Granite Peak say it's been business as usual even with the warmer temperatures.
They say they haven't lost any trails or significant snow pack, and they haven't had to make any more snow than normal.
But they say there is still trail prep they need to do.
"There's about five trails over on our west side that we still need to make snow on and we'll finish those up this week as it does get cold," said Greg Fisher, general manager at Granite Peak.
Granite Peak updates conditions on the mountain daily.