As the weather warms up, it's a reminder that the busiest part of severe weather season is right around the corner. And just like they do every year, the National Weather Service is offering free Skywarn Spotter training classes.
These classes are all online, and are designed to teach you things like how to identify a tornado, how to estimate wind speeds, and how to relay damage reports to the proper authorities. These reports are a big help to our meteorologists when it comes to forecasting severe weather and keeping you safe. There are also two advanced classes offered, which also go a bit deeper into the science behind severe weather.
If you're interested, you can click here for more information, as well as register. Classes are offered at various times through the rest of the month.