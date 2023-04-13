Skywarn Spotter Training

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near-
critical fire weather conditions across snow-free counties through
this evening, and again on Friday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Weather Spotter Training

As the weather warms up, it's a reminder that the busiest part of severe weather season is right around the corner. And just like they do every year, the National Weather Service is offering free Skywarn Spotter training classes.

These classes are all online, and are designed to teach you things like how to identify a tornado, how to estimate wind speeds, and how to relay damage reports to the proper authorities. These reports are a big help to our meteorologists when it comes to forecasting severe weather and keeping you safe. There are also two advanced classes offered, which also go a bit deeper into the science behind severe weather.

If you're interested, you can click here for more information, as well as register. Classes are offered at various times through the rest of the month.

