Smiley Stampede raises over $5,000 for area scouts

RHINELANDER, Wi. (WAOW)-- Runners of all ages were out in Rhinelander Saturday to support the Boy Scouts of America.
The third annual Smiley Stampede kicked off at Crystal Lake Scout Reservation with 25 races in attendance.
The annual event raises funds to help families in the Samoset council outreach program across 13 counties in central Wisconsin.
The event featured a kid's loop, and 5k and 10k races.
Maxwell Jacoby came in first place for the half-mile kid's race, with a considerable distance between him and the other runners.
"I've never one first in like a race," Jacoby said.
Jacoby's dad Robert, admitted to being shocked at how fast his son finished the race.
Last year the Smiley Stampede brought in $5,100 for the Scouts. This year they surpassed that amount and raised $5,500. Officials for the Boy Scouts said they hope to double that at the 4th annual Smiley Stampede.