Smokey air filters common right now in Wisconsin

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The aftermath of the wildfires in Canada has led to smoky air making its way across the United States. The smoke has made its way and now still lightly lingers over Wisconsin.
As drivers were making their commutes in their vehicles throughout the week, some of that smoke was able to find its way into vehicles.
Auto Services say that with all of that smoke, pollen and everything else in the air, it's clogging up your car.
Your car, specifically the engine, needs air to keep running. Even if that air is filled with dirt, pollen, and smoke.
These pollutants can cause a decrease in mileage and in severe cases, could cause the engine to misfire.
Aaron Olson, of Olson Tire Service & Auto Service said, "It's kind of inevitable. There isn't a way to prevent your air filter from getting dirty, because that's just it's job to collect the pollutants."
He even mentioned that people should get their filters cleaned or replaced every six months.
"Replacement is about every 12-15,000 miles," Olson said.
Olson recommended you also clean out the filter on your A/C units and in your cabin, because all of that buildup can leave the air with a bad smell or taste.
As far as your car goes, make sure you take care of it just like you take care of yourself. Give it a wash regularly when it's dry out, and make sure you keep the inside clean.