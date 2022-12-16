Snow Drives Northwoods Economy

While most of us look at snow and see white, area tourism centers are looking at it, and seeing green. From snowmobiling, to ice fishing and cross country skiing, winter weather brings people to the Northwoods to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities. In 2021, outdoor recreation generated almost $9 billion dollars statewide.
Keri Beck, the assistant director for Langlade County Economic Development, said, "We're known as the county of trails, so obviously outdoor recreations is our number one asset for Langlade County. So whether it be lakes, to downhill skiing to any trails throughout the system."
Beck says that the more snow that falls, and the earlier it falls, the better, and with the first major snowfall happening earlier this year that last, she hopes we're in for a great winter.
Tourism helps drive local businesses. Statewide, the outdoor rec industry supported almost 90 thousands jobs in 2021. Those jobs in turn help support volunteers that rely on donations to get their work done.
Becky Frisch, the treasurer of the Antigo Bike and Ski Club, said, "There's other parts of the state that do not have the snow that we have, and that will be a good attraction for them."
Both women making it clear, that the Northwoods are open for business. For a full list of the activities available, you can go to the welcome center's website.