SNOW EMERGENCY: Stevens Point declares snow emergency

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to
Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south.
Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

SNOW EMERGENCY: Stevens Point declares snow emergency

Snow emergencies

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Mayor Mike Wiza has issued a snow emergency for Stevens Point from 2 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.

The winter storm is expected to drop over a foot of snow on the area creating hazardous conditions.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets during that time to allow for proper street clearing, Wiza said in a press release. 

“We knew winter wasn’t over and the next few days will give us a significant

amount of snow”, said Mayor Wiza in the release. “Our recent meeting with the National Weather Service and City staff leads us to believe the strong likelihood of heavy snow and 30-35mph winds creating hazardous conditions.”

Mayor Wiza also reminds everyone to try to clear their sidewalks and to help keep fire hydrants shoveled out for 3 feet around the hydrant. Finally, if you live on a corner, please clear the curb cut to help everyone safely cross from sidewalk to sidewalk, the release said.

