SNOW EMERGENCY: Stevens Point declares snow emergency

We will update this when more area cities declare snow emergencies.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Mayor Mike Wiza has issued a snow emergency for Stevens Point from 2 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.
The winter storm is expected to drop over a foot of snow on the area creating hazardous conditions.
Parking is prohibited on all city streets during that time to allow for proper street clearing, Wiza said in a press release.
“We knew winter wasn’t over and the next few days will give us a significant
amount of snow”, said Mayor Wiza in the release. “Our recent meeting with the National Weather Service and City staff leads us to believe the strong likelihood of heavy snow and 30-35mph winds creating hazardous conditions.”
Mayor Wiza also reminds everyone to try to clear their sidewalks and to help keep fire hydrants shoveled out for 3 feet around the hydrant. Finally, if you live on a corner, please clear the curb cut to help everyone safely cross from sidewalk to sidewalk, the release said.