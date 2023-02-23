Snow observations through Thursday morning

Here is a recap of some snow reports through 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Keep in mind that these totals are from round one of the storm (Tuesday night) plus round two (Wednesday night and early today). Also, snow is falling at the time of this writing, so totals might be another couple of inches higher before it is completely done.
- Plover: 9.4"
- Wausau: 9.5"
- Rhinelander: 6.1"
- Lac Du Flambeau: 7.0"
- Scandinavia: 11.3"
- Arkdale: 12.0"
- Mosinee: 8.9"
- Dorchester: 10.0"
- Marshfield: 8.0"
The portion of the total snowfall that fell in Wausau on Wednesday was 7.3 inches. This makes it a new record snowfall for February 22nd. The old record for February 22nd in Wausau was 4.8 inches set back in 1971.
For context, a typical "big" winter storm in Northcentral Wisconsin is 6 to 10 inches. We usually experience a couple of these each winter. Therefore, this snowfall is a little higher than the "typical" snowfalls, with many areas ending up with a foot or a bit more, over the course of two days.
We have experienced much bigger snowfalls in recent years though. In February of 2019. There was a total 54.3 inches of snow in Wausau. On February 12th, there was 15 inches in one day! During the month there were three different days with record snowfall. In addition, there was a legitimate major blizzard on the 24th. Unlike today, plows could not keep the rural roads open because of the high winds and drifting snow.
Some of you probably also remember the huge 3-day snowstorm in April of 2018 when 20.3 inches of snow fell in Wausau between the 13th and the 16th. Parts of Shawano county had 33 inches of snow during that storm. Wittenberg Elementary School was drifted shut. You could barely see the front doors due to the high drifts. We had a late Winter storm in March of 2016 which produced 10.6 inches of snow in Wausau and up to 16 inches near Athens between the 23rd and 24th.
The most snow that has ever occurred in one day in Wisconsin was 26 inches. It was recorded in Neillsville in 1904 and in Upson in 2006.