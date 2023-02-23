Snow observations through Thursday morning

Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING... After a lull in the snowfall during the hours before daybreak, snow has again increased across the area. Pockets of moderate to heavy snow were embedded within the large area of snow now moving through the region. This will continue for the next few hours. The renewed snowfall will probably cause road conditions to begin deteriorating again. Anyone traveling this morning should expect to encounter snow covered roads, and be prepared for the visibility to briefly drop to less than 1/4 mile in the heaviest pockets of snow. Plan for the hazardous travel conditions and allow plenty of extra time to reach their destination.