Snow on Sidewalks Impacts Parking

While snow causes plenty for driving, it can also cause issues with parking. Recently in Marshfield, a car was struck after trying to park near the curb, but since there was so much snow on the curb, the driver was in the way of oncoming traffic.
No one was hurt, but law enforcement wants people to know what they can and can't do when snow is piled up on the curb.
Lieutenant Travis Sheriden with the Marshfield Police Department, said, "By state statute, you're supposed to park within 12 inches of the curb, and so you have to be a bit more reasonable and understanding when it's wintertime. If you can't see the curb, then you need to park as reasonably close as possible, and you want to make sure that you're not impeding or blocking traffic."
Sheriden said that while it is on a case by case basis, you could get a citation if you're parked in the lane of traffic.