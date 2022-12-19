Snowfall Could Obstruct House Numbers

When plows come to push the snow off of the road, they may be pushing it onto your fire numbers, which can make it difficult for first responders to find their way to your home, wasting critical time in an emergency, area fire departments encouraging residents to clear those signs.
Jessica Quinn, a firefighter and EMT with Riverside Fire District, said, "Google maps isn't always perfect with being right in front of the house, so it's important for us to be able to see the house numbers so that we can actually find the right house to help people."
Quinn said that clearing your house and fire numbers are just as important as clearing your driveway and sidewalk after it snows, saying that the more snow residents clear, the easier it will be for them to help when you're in need.