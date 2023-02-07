SNOWMOBILE TRAILS: Marathon County closes majority of Zone 3 trails

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) Trails in Zone 3 in Marathon County are closing at noon Tuesday due to trail conditions.
Partial trail openings exist for the following, according to a press release from Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry:
- From Intersection #453 by Bevent, to Intersection #416, North to the Mountain Bay Trail, passing through Intersections #405 and #404.
- Q Trail East from Intersection #406 to #405.
- The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection #268 (County J) East to Yellowbanks Park.
The release also states to ride with caution as trail conditions may deteriorate throughout the day.
You can heck the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website or Travel Wisconsin for updates.