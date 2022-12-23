 Skip to main content
...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...

.Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it
tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow
wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly
eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will
increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin.
However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing
and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will
drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snowmobile trails open in Oneida County

Snowmobile trails open in Oneida County

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) - Counties in the area are opening up trails for snowmobilers. 

With the help of a few snow storms over the past weeks, it allowed groomers to pave the trails early. 

"Some years, you're halfway through January and you put in all this work, and you don't have snow," said President of Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, Curt Christensen. "It's really exciting to happen before Christmas."

After conditions weren't favorable for snowmobilers in past years, they're itching to hit the trails once again.

"I'm looking so much forward to it, I'll ride 80-100 miles and then my body tells me, what the heck did you do that for, and all my muscles get sore," said Christensen.

Before riders were able to hit the trails, clubs around the area had to make sure the trails are ready to go. That work starts in mid-October.

"We've had work crews out and some of the guys are out there from sunrise to sunset and bless their hearts. They love doing it," said Christensen. 

The Forest Riders have about 160 miles worth of trail in Oneida County opening and they're hoping to get new riders on the trail to show them the beauty of winter on a sled.

"It's a great way to get out in the winter time," said Christensen. "You go through woods and you see things, animals, and places you don't have an opportunity to see from the highway."

