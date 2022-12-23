Snowmobile trails open in Oneida County

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) - Counties in the area are opening up trails for snowmobilers.
With the help of a few snow storms over the past weeks, it allowed groomers to pave the trails early.
"Some years, you're halfway through January and you put in all this work, and you don't have snow," said President of Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, Curt Christensen. "It's really exciting to happen before Christmas."
After conditions weren't favorable for snowmobilers in past years, they're itching to hit the trails once again.
"I'm looking so much forward to it, I'll ride 80-100 miles and then my body tells me, what the heck did you do that for, and all my muscles get sore," said Christensen.
Before riders were able to hit the trails, clubs around the area had to make sure the trails are ready to go. That work starts in mid-October.
"We've had work crews out and some of the guys are out there from sunrise to sunset and bless their hearts. They love doing it," said Christensen.
The Forest Riders have about 160 miles worth of trail in Oneida County opening and they're hoping to get new riders on the trail to show them the beauty of winter on a sled.
"It's a great way to get out in the winter time," said Christensen. "You go through woods and you see things, animals, and places you don't have an opportunity to see from the highway."