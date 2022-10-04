Social security benefits expecting 9% increase

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Those receiving social security benefits are expected to see the largest increase in several decades.
According to the latest forecast for social security, benefits are expected to increase roughly 9% in 2023, that would add nearly $150 per payment.
Although this helps short-term, experts worry its not enough to balance out the costs for older folks in today's economy.
"Housing costs take about a third of adults' income, and health care takes about a third," said Janet Zander, Advocacy Coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources. "That leaves you a third to cover all the other expenses you have, and it simply doesn't go far enough."
Currently more than 20% of Wisconsin's population receive social security payments.