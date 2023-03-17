Some Lincoln Co. snowmobile trails closing

Lincoln Co. (WAOW) -- Some snowmobile trails in Lincoln County are closing due to land issues.
According to a release, there is an expiration of a private land easement.
That means some trails will close as of 8 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20.
Those are on Corridor 17 from Mountain Road north to the Oneida County line along with Trail 49A from Lily Lake Road north to Intersection #1.
All other trails which were open will stay open, however, it's important to note trails may be rough and icy in some spots.
Riders are also advised to stay off lakes and rivers unless clearly marked by a club that it's open.