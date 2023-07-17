Some Rivers Edge campers getting sick, developing sores; CDC investigating cause

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A number of families have reported getting sick and having sores on their body following swimming in a pond with inflatables at Rivers Edge Campground in Stevens Point.
News 9 has learned from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the Centers for Disease Control is investigating the issue.
A Facebook post by a camper who said their son has gastrointestinal issues and was developing sores on his body gained traction and spurred the issue on social media with others stating they had a similar situation when at the campground.
We received submitted photos from current campers who were taking pictures on Monday of Rivers Edge Campground workers cleaning the inflatables.
Rivers Edge Campground host Sarah Krause sent a statement to News 9 when asked for comment:
"We here at Rivers Edge Campground had learned that a guest reported that her child was diagnosed with impetigo last Friday, July 14. Our local health department informed us that impetigo is not a water-borne illness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control agrees, advising that impetigo is spread by skin-to-skin contact among children. But the health and safety of our guests are the top priority here. We routinely clean our equipment. Our pond water is regularly tested and managed by a professional pond management company. We have performed extra cleanings of all the inflatable toys, slides, surfaces, life vests and other equipment. We had additional tests of the pond water performed. We have worked with our local health department and have done everything they advised."