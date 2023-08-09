Some tips as college students ready for move-in

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Wood County in central Wisconsin...
Marathon County in central Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Medford to 6 miles west of Colby to 9 miles
southwest of Greenwood, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Marshfield, Wausau, Rib Mountain and Pittsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Some tips as college students ready for move-in

  • Updated
Freshmen move-in is still a few weeks away at UWSP, and for upperclassmen still in search of a place to live, the time to move-in is now.
UWSP Off Campus Rental Tips

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Back to school means new classes, new schedules and for many college students, new apartments or living quarters.

Freshmen move-in is still a few weeks away at UW-Stevens Point, and for upperclassmen still in search of a place to live, the time to move-in is now.

Parents of those students who are on the hunt for an apartment should keep a few things in mind.

State officials recommend new tenants read over any lease before they sign it, and to do a thorough walkthrough.

For students having their own place, it can be overwhelming.

Student Government Association President, Ben Koenig, a junior at UWSP, understands the stress and scares that a majority of students have to go through annually.

"This is a very scary time for students too. For a lot of students, this is the first time they are going to own their own home and property that is off campus," Koenig said.

Another thing to keep in mind is money. Many students need to start thinking about budgeting for rent.

UWSP's SGA says there's plenty of options on-campus for students who might be struggling.

They even say the best bet is to find a landlord that tenants like, and can help them make a smooth and stable process.

The SGA is willing to lend a helping hand for any students who feel overwhelmed heading into the new year.

