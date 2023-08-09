Some tips as college students ready for move-in

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Back to school means new classes, new schedules and for many college students, new apartments or living quarters.
Freshmen move-in is still a few weeks away at UW-Stevens Point, and for upperclassmen still in search of a place to live, the time to move-in is now.
Parents of those students who are on the hunt for an apartment should keep a few things in mind.
State officials recommend new tenants read over any lease before they sign it, and to do a thorough walkthrough.
For students having their own place, it can be overwhelming.
Student Government Association President, Ben Koenig, a junior at UWSP, understands the stress and scares that a majority of students have to go through annually.
"This is a very scary time for students too. For a lot of students, this is the first time they are going to own their own home and property that is off campus," Koenig said.
Another thing to keep in mind is money. Many students need to start thinking about budgeting for rent.
UWSP's SGA says there's plenty of options on-campus for students who might be struggling.
They even say the best bet is to find a landlord that tenants like, and can help them make a smooth and stable process.
The SGA is willing to lend a helping hand for any students who feel overwhelmed heading into the new year.