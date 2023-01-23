Some Wood County snowmobile trails now open

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Bakerville Sno Rovers snowmobile trails in Wood County are now open according to Wood County Parks & Forestry.
Trails are Open west to Clark County, north to Marathon County, east to Hewitt and South to Arpin.
Trail connection between intersection 20 and 23 is closed for the year.
All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to poor trail conditions.
County Trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.
According to a press release:
Please travel with caution, as conditions will vary. Respect landowners and stay on marked trails.
Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set.
Trail pass information is located at trail head locations. Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open Saturday and Sunday for tubing and
skiing.
Two sessions: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. with all day passes also available.
Please check our website, Facebook and Instagram pages, or Travel Wisconsin for updated opening and closing information.