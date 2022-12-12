Sorority sisters bring holiday spirit to Riverview Hospital

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) — One area sorority has put a unique, festive twist on many - new - families in central Wisconsin.
The Gamma Phi Sorority in Wisconsin Rapids is made up of 10 women, all with the mission of giving back to the community.
Now, this is the 33rd year the sisters make and deliver stockings to Riverview Hospital as a way to bring the holiday spirit to families going through their first Christmas together.
“We make the stockings - we bring them to the hospital, and they give them out between Thanksgiving and New Year's, and then they take the baby and slip them in a stocking, and give them to momma that way,” said Deb Krings, a Gamma Phi sister who has helped with this project for more than 30 years.
After all these years they also have noticed some kids who went home in a stocking many years ago, are now seeing their own children come wrapped in a stocking.
“People who are aware of it are excited for them to come home in a stocking - maybe like they did," said Kate Friday, a Gamma Phi sister. "Or if they have never heard of it and they get their baby in there cute little stocking, they may think this is cool."
But for both Deb and Kate, this project is special.
"It warms your heart to be able to do this and give them to the hospital and to the new moms and dads to see their babies in it - and especially this time of year," Krings said.
Over the years, the sorority sisters have made and delivered over 1,600 stockings for children in the Wisconsin Rapids community.