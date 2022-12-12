Sorority sisters bring holiday spirit to Riverview Hospital

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation
will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday
afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday
night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could
combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line
damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become
hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact
precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and
ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Sorority sisters bring holiday spirit to Riverview Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Sorority sisters bringing holiday spirit to Riverview Hospital

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) — One area sorority has put a unique, festive twist on many - new - families in central Wisconsin.

The Gamma Phi Sorority in Wisconsin Rapids is made up of 10 women, all with the mission of giving back to the community.

Now, this is the 33rd year the sisters make and deliver stockings to Riverview Hospital as a way to bring the holiday spirit to families going through their first Christmas together.

“We make the stockings - we bring them to the hospital, and they give them out between Thanksgiving and New Year's, and then they take the baby and slip them in a stocking, and give them to momma that way,” said Deb Krings, a Gamma Phi sister who has helped with this project for more than 30 years.

After all these years they also have noticed some kids who went home in a stocking many years ago, are now seeing their own children come wrapped in a stocking.

“People who are aware of it are excited for them to come home in a stocking - maybe like they did," said Kate Friday, a Gamma Phi sister. "Or if they have never heard of it and they get their baby in there cute little stocking, they may think this is cool."

But for both Deb and Kate, this project is special.

"It warms your heart to be able to do this and give them to the hospital and to the new moms and dads to see their babies in it - and especially this time of year," Krings said.

Over the years, the sorority sisters have made and delivered over 1,600 stockings for children in the Wisconsin Rapids community.

