Southeast Asian Community Celebrates Lunar New Year

While some of us rang in the new year just a few weeks ago, others in the community are saying "Happy New Year" now. Lunar New Year kicked off this weekend, a celebration common in Asian countries like China, South Korea, and Vietnam to celebrate the arrival of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.
Ming Jiang, the owner of Marathon Ginseng Gardens, said, "It signifies the beginning of Spring, and the passing of the old year. It's time for family reunion. It's more like Thanksgiving and Christmas thrown together. "
Ming says that this year is the Year of the Rabbit, raying that it is a symbol of intellect and caution, and that it's a time for people to self-reflect.