SPASH student first youth apprentice to sign with Carpenter's Union

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A SPASH student is making history becoming the first youth apprentice in the state of Wisconsin to sign on with the Carpenter's Union.
Owen Kirsteatter is set to graduate from SPASH this semester to work for Boldt Construction Company.
Through the help of his mentors, teachers, parents, and friends, Kirsteatter said they helped him find his path in a big way.
"I feel great knowing that I'll come into this with no debt, and I got a two year head start on everyone, and that I can be the youngest journeyman in the state," said Kirsteatter.
He said the program was through SPASH and helped him find his path and suggests anyone who is struggling to figure out what they want to do for a career to check it out.