Speak Up, Speak Out tip line helps keep area students safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just a few words can make a difference when it comes to preventing violence at schools, and State Attorney General Josh Kaul made a stop at Horace Mann Middle School Monday to encourage students to speak up and speak out.
The Speak Up, Speak Out program was launched in September 2020. It's a tip line that helps students and their families report safety and other concerns to school.
"It's not just for an active shooter situation or an extremely violent situation," said Cale Bushman, Director of Pupil Services at Wausau School District. it could be about struggles that friends are having with other friends, a vape in the bathroom, something like that. Information like that improves the overall culture of the building."
Since the program started, the line has helped 438 different Wisconsin schools, including the Wausau School District, according to Kaul.
The district didn't have an exact number of tips they've addressed, but they say it's helped make students feel comfortable talking about issues when they arise.
"During the day, you hope that kids come down and talk to you about something and have a trusted adult that they can talk with," Bushman said. "If that trusted adults not there or the student's not in the building, it gives that avenue for them to communicate with us."
The most common tips the line receives are for bullying, and the district says they're hoping the program will help the mental health of students.
"Speak Up, Speak Out is a tool that classmates can use when they think they have a friend who is struggling in some way and they don't know who else to tell," said Dr. Keith Hilts, Wausau School District's superintendent.
Bushman says the most important thing is that students in the district feel safe and comfortable speaking out, whether that's in-person or through the tip line.
"We are here for them and we do care about them and we want them to come talk to us about things," Bushman said.
The tip line currently costs about $1.8 billion and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, but the Department of Justice will be requesting permanent funding in the next state budget.
Anonymous claims can be made on the Speak Up, Speak Out website or app, or by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1.