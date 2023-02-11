Special Olympics Hosts Winter Games

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Special Olympics Wisconsin took to the slopes at Granite Peak and Nine Mile Forest for their annual winter games.
Athletes from across Wisconsin came to compete in events like alpine skiing, cross country skiing, and snowboarding. Crowds of supporters gathering to cheer them on.
Lindsey Meyer, the senior director of marketing with Special Olympics Wisconsin, said, "It's so heart warming. To see the athletes coming down the hill and the cowbells going off, it's so exciting and we know that the athletes are too. "
Meyer said that the athletes fed off of the energy from the crowd, and many of them said they already can't wait for next year.