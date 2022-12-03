Special Olympics Wisconsin Hosts Bowling Tournament

Athletes from across Wisconsin came to Dale's Weston Lanes for a Special Olympics bowling tournament, and for the athletes, it was about more than just competition.
Over 900 athletes from around the Badger State came to Weston to compete for medals, ribbons, and to have a little fun. For athletes like Jaime Jenks, it was much more than a game.
Jenks said, "In school, I was treated as somebody different. We'd get picked last on the field, any time we played a game, anything. So we really couldn't show people what we can do."
Jaime said that events like this give everyone an opportunity to encourage one another. Chad Heshner, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin, said, "This is the first time we've had this event since the pandemic. This is their community, this is where they find strength, this is where they find hope, this is where they find unity."
Hershner said that Special Olympics is all about creating inclusion, and he believes they accomplished that.