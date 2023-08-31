Speedy drivers causing issues for students

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Gerry Brummond has been a crossing guard in Wausau for over a decade, but his job has gotten more dangerous, with drivers whizzing by as he tries to help students cross the road.
On Facebook, the Wausau Police Department half-jokingly gave drivers a C+ grade so far this year, Brummond said they need to do better.
Brummond said, "We've got an extremely large amount of child traffic crossing Stewart Avenue, so we've really got to watch the traffic, make sure they slow down and stop before we let the kids across."
The Wausau School District joined in the effort to get drivers to slow down, they said that keeping their students safe is their number one priority
Diana White, the coordinator of communications & marketing for the Wausau School District, said, "Our hope is that by drivers slowing down in school zones and paying attention, that our students and staff can get to and from safely."
And if everyone follows the rules of the road, Brummond can get back to doing what he does best, helping kids cross the road safely, one high five at a time.