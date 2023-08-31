 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

Speedy drivers causing issues for students

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Gerry Brummond has been a crossing guard in Wausau for over a decade, but his job has gotten more dangerous, with drivers whizzing by as he tries to help students cross the road.

On Facebook, the Wausau Police Department half-jokingly gave drivers a C+ grade so far this year, Brummond said they need to do better.

Brummond said, "We've got an extremely large amount of child traffic crossing Stewart Avenue, so we've really got to watch the traffic, make sure they slow down and stop before we let the kids across."

The Wausau School District joined in the effort to get drivers to slow down, they said that keeping their students safe is their number one priority

Diana White, the coordinator of communications & marketing for the Wausau School District, said, "Our hope is that by drivers slowing down in school zones and paying attention, that our students and staff can get to and from safely."

And if everyone follows the rules of the road, Brummond can get back to doing what he does best, helping kids cross the road safely, one high five at a time. 

