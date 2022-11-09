Split-Ticket Voting Gives Dems and GOP Wins

Following the re-election of Governor Tony Evers and Senator Ron Johnson, it's evident that many voters split their ballots across the Badger State.
Split-ticket voting refers to voters voting for candidates from different parties in different races. For example, continuing the trend of a republican senator and a democratic governor. It's also not a rarity, with Wisconsin's battleground-state status seeing more and more of it up and down the ballot.
John Blakeman, a political science professor at UWSP, said, "I think its tradition. Wisconsin has a history of split ticket voting. Voters don't always vote for a political party, instead they often or sometimes will vote for the person in the office."
Blakeman says there's nothing wrong with split-ticket voting, and it likely attributes to Wisconsin being a purple state. He said that this happens when voters pick a candidate because they feel like the other candidate is too extreme, hoping to keep more moderates in office.