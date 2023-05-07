St. Croix County deputy killed during traffic stop

TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An investigation is underway after a St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop Saturday.
According to the Department of Justice, it happened around 6:15 in the Township of Glenwood when the deupty responded to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.
They say shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy was shot and taken to the hospital where they later died.
The suspect fled the scene and was later found dead in the woods with a gunshot wound.
There is no threat to the community at this time.
The incident is still under investigation, and the identities of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.