Staffing shortage causing issues at jail

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Marathon County Jail has been forced to ship inmates to other jails over the last few months, because they currently don't have enough staff to safely guard them.
According to The Badger Report, the jail only has 14 more inmates in their own jail, than they have in other jails across the state.
Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said, "Here in Marathon County, we do have a history of housing out inmates, so that's not new to us, but in this case, we needed to give our staff a little bit of a reprieve."
Billeb said that jobs in corrections are often overlooked, and he wants people to see the brighter side of the industry, saying that people who work in corrections can change people's lives for the better.
If you are interested in applying for the sheriff's department, you can go to the link on their website.