State Bar of Wisconsin President talks future goals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau attorney is now president of the State Bar of Wisconsin.
Dean Dietrich was elected to lead the 25,000 members of the Bar.
His term started July 1,2023 and runs until July 1, 2024.
After holding several other roles with the Bar, Dietrich says this is a good opportunity to cap his experiences there.
He says he has many goals going forward like teaching civility in the court room and working on diversity and inclusion.
"It's certainly a challenge," said Dietrich. "Some of the things that I've focused on are challenging and I've struggled because I have to realize that we can't change everything overnight."
Deitrich adds the end goal is to help lawyers be successful.
He had been the president-elect since 2022.