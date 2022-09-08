State grant to help fund the Plover River Crossing Project in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Joggers, walkers, hikers and bikers will have some new ground to tread in Portage County coming in 2025.
The Plover River Crossing Trail Project has been accepted for a $1.47 million Department of Transportation grant.
The project is set to add a 1/3-mile long bridge that will connect the east and west side of Stevens Point, which has been a barrier for over 20 years.
“It will connect nearly 3,500 residents who live on the east side of the river - or on the northeast corner of Stevens Point. It will connect them to the Green Circle Trail, as well as the rest of Stevens Point,” said Steve Menzel, a member of the Plover River Crossing Trail Committee.
City officials say the project will greatly benefit those living directly in Stevens Point - but also those simply visiting the area.
“We have long been promoting the region as a hotbed for outdoor recreation. This is just a great way for our visitors on the east side to attach themselves to the Green Circle Trail - and the other trails throughout the Portage County region,” said Sara Brish, Executive Director of the Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The proposed path will have to cross many natural habitats - including the Plover River as well as forest and prairie. Project leaders, though, say maintaining the ecosystem is one of their main priorities.
"We’re really looking forward to establishing a trail that has the least amount of impact on the environment while giving people the ability to enjoy it,” said Menzel.
The bridge also comes with a major safety benefit, giving pedestrians a safer way to cross the highway.
"Not only our visitors, but our locals alike - will enjoy the safety that this new trail crossing over the highway provides," Brish said.
Park visitors will have to wait a bit longer before they can cross the river though.
Ground isn't expected to be broken until 2024, with the trail expected to be finished in 2025.