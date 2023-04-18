 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

State of emergency declared in Wisconsin over flooding

Veonna King

(WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding issues.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Rain, warm weather and snow melt caused flooding issues in several counties across the state including in North Central Wisconsin.

