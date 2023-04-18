State of emergency declared in Wisconsin over flooding

(WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding issues.
“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”
Rain, warm weather and snow melt caused flooding issues in several counties across the state including in North Central Wisconsin.