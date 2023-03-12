State Patrol advises drivers to keep headlights on

Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES... .A prolonged snow event will continue tonight as low pressure slowly moves southeast across Wisconsin. Light to moderate snow will continue across the region tonight, then come to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to continue tonight, roughly along/near Highway 29. Minor blowing and drifting snow is possible tonight into Monday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Marathon and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Snow covered and slippery roads are expected. Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&