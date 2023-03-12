State Patrol advises drivers to keep headlights on

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Law enforcement officials are looking to help drivers stay safe by reminding them of a potentially life-saving tip.
Snow causes a variety of issues for drivers, with one of them being decreased visibility on the roads, and State Patrol is reminding drivers to turn your headlights on, even during the day.
Sergeant Mathew Strickland with the Wisconsin State Patrol said, "Headlights really do help even during daylight conditions, it helps with visibility, it helps us see it, and it allows others to see us, so it does enhance the safety out on the highways."
Strickland also said to approach intersections with caution since snow can pile up on curbs and cause you to not be able to see oncoming traffic.