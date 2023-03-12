 Skip to main content
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES...

.A prolonged snow event will continue tonight as low pressure slowly
moves southeast across Wisconsin. Light to moderate snow will
continue across the region tonight, then come to an end from west to
east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to
continue tonight, roughly along/near Highway 29. Minor blowing and
drifting snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Marathon and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Snow covered and slippery roads are expected. Travel
could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

State Patrol advises drivers to keep headlights on

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Law enforcement officials are looking to help drivers stay safe by reminding them of a potentially life-saving tip.

Snow causes a variety of issues for drivers, with one of them being decreased visibility on the roads, and State Patrol is reminding drivers to turn your headlights on, even during the day. 

Sergeant Mathew Strickland with the Wisconsin State Patrol said, "Headlights really do help even during daylight conditions, it helps with visibility, it helps us see it, and it allows others to see us, so it does enhance the safety out on the highways."

Strickland also said to approach intersections with caution since snow can pile up on curbs and cause you to not be able to see oncoming traffic. 

